RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has discussed his future and appeared to open the door to a potential transfer to Liverpool or Chelsea in the future.

The Germany international has impressed in the Bundesliga, looking like one of the finest young attacking players in Europe in recent times.

This has led to Werner being linked with a big summer move, with Bild recently claiming the €60million-rated star favoured a potential move to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea, as noted by the Evening Standard, who also translate quotes from the player to German football magazine Kicker in which he quite clearly opens the door to a move to a big club in the Premier League, or one of the favourites to win the Champions League.

This perhaps most strongly hints at a desire to move to Anfield, but Chelsea fans may also feel a little more hopeful about potentially landing this top talent in the future.

The Blues could also quite likely offer Werner more playing time than Liverpool, who already have Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to choose from up front.

Chelsea, meanwhile, surely need more options after becoming overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham this season, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi not looking like reliable enough backup.

“What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it,” Werner told Kicker, as quoted by the Standard.

“I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be.

“I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time. That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”