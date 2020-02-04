Video: Brilliant clip of Lionel Messi enjoying a kick-about with his sons goes viral

When Lionel Messi isn’t busy terrorising opposition defenders for Barcelona, the Argentine ace is seemingly occupied with his kids.

The 32-year-old has three children with wife Antonella Roccuzzo, with Thiago, Mateo and Ciro no doubt keeping them on their toes at home.

As seen in the video below though, Messi isn’t wasting any time in getting them up to speed with football and helping to develop their talent where possible, as he was busy having a kick about at home.

Firstly, it’s worth noting the precision of his crosses as he puts them all on a plate perfectly, and while his youngest has a little fall and is ruled out of the game, his other two sons are busy showing off their talents.

It’s a wonderful little insight into life with Messi and his kids at home, while Barcelona fans and Argentineans will no doubt be holding their collective breath as they wait to see whether or not the youngsters are able to follow in the footsteps of their dad…