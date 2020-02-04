Video: Gelson Martins pushes referee twice during Monaco’s loss to Nimes

In the 31st minute of Monaco’s Ligue 1 clash against Nimes this past weekend, winger Gelson Martins shockingly pushed the referee twice.

Both sets of players surrounded the referee after Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko made a reckless challenge on one of Nimes’ players.

Bakayoko was rightfully sent off. Martins wasn’t happy when his teammate saw red though as he pushed the referee.

The Portuguese attacker was shown a straight red card for his outburst and he decided to push the referee once more.

This behaviour is absolutely disgusting, do you think Martins will be punished severely for his actions?

Take a look a the incident below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.