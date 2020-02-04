Menu

Video: Gio Reyna scores stunning first goal for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund
Losing 3-1 on the night in the DFB-Pokal competition to Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund needed a touch of magic to get back into the game, and 17-year-old Gio Reyna provided it.

The youngster, son of former pro, Claudio Reyna, won’t score many better goals, and given that this one is his first in professional football makes it all the more memorable.

Receiving the ball just outside of the area, he slalomed past three Bremen players before unleashing an unstoppable curling shot right into the top corner.

Watch it below… again and again and again.

 

