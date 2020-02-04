Losing 3-1 on the night in the DFB-Pokal competition to Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund needed a touch of magic to get back into the game, and 17-year-old Gio Reyna provided it.

The youngster, son of former pro, Claudio Reyna, won’t score many better goals, and given that this one is his first in professional football makes it all the more memorable.

Receiving the ball just outside of the area, he slalomed past three Bremen players before unleashing an unstoppable curling shot right into the top corner.

Watch it below… again and again and again.

OH MY ? 17-year-old American Gio Reyna’s first professional goal is unreal (via @DFBPokal_EN) pic.twitter.com/o7vaDvgGfn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2020

Me: We have a tendency to overhype players in this country so even though this was a special goal, let’s keep things in perspective. Also, me: LOOK AT THIS GOAL! THE CONTROL! THE BODY FEINTS! THE FINISH! MAKE HIM THE CAPTAIN OF THE USMNT RIGHT NOW!pic.twitter.com/zXnsfIB3IH — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) February 4, 2020