In the 75th minute of this evening’s FA Cup replay between Liverpool and Shrewsbury, the Reds have taken a surprise lead after a horror own goal.

Reds right-back Neco Williams launched a dangerous long pass into the path of Harvey Elliott and Ro-Shaun Williams had to attempt to clear the ball.

The former Manchester United ace’s header looped over his goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Williams doesn’t seem to be having the best of games, the central-defender was on the wrong end of some lovely skill by Curtis Jones earlier in the game.

Take a look at Williams’ unfortunate moment below:

Ro-Shaun Williams will not want to see this one again! ? The young Reds lead at Anfield thanks to an unfortunate own goal from the visitors…#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/MmNQG18o9M — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 4, 2020