Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones dazzles Shrewsbury defender with fine nutmeg skill

Liverpool FC
Posted by

In the 29th minute of this evening’s FA Cup replay between Liverpool and Shrewsbury, Reds ace Curtis Jones showed off his silky skills.

The 19-year-old left ex-Manchester United academy ace Ro-Shaun Williams scrambling after scooping the ball through his legs with a lovely piece of skill.

The fine trickery ended in a free-kick for the Reds as the red-faced Williams brought down Jones just before he was able to charge into the box.

Tonight is a special occasion for Jones as he’s captaining his boyhood side for the first time at first-team level.

Take a look at the youngster’s fine footwork below:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Curtis Jones Shrewsbury Town FC