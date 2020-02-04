In the 29th minute of this evening’s FA Cup replay between Liverpool and Shrewsbury, Reds ace Curtis Jones showed off his silky skills.

The 19-year-old left ex-Manchester United academy ace Ro-Shaun Williams scrambling after scooping the ball through his legs with a lovely piece of skill.

The fine trickery ended in a free-kick for the Reds as the red-faced Williams brought down Jones just before he was able to charge into the box.

Tonight is a special occasion for Jones as he’s captaining his boyhood side for the first time at first-team level.

Take a look at the youngster’s fine footwork below:

Absolute filth from Curtis Jones. ? pic.twitter.com/hZeL22lTtr — Samue (@SamueILFC) February 4, 2020