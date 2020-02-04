On a night when Liverpool played their U23 squad in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury, it was a first-teamer that gained the plaudits from the Reds’ reserve team and academy manager, Neil Critchley.

Critchley, in charge of the team in Jurgen Klopp’s absence, noted in his post match interview that James Milner had asked him if he could come along to the game, a request that was happily accepted.

The midfielder’s encouragement from the bench and in the dressing room before the game and at half-time had clearly left its mark on the young side with Critchley delighted by Milner’s actions.

Listen to what he said below: