Video: Newcastle Utd fan waggles penis in x-rated celebration after Saint-Maximin winner in FA Cup tie

BBC One viewers hoping to catch the headlines got a nasty surprise courtesy of a w***ing Newcastle fan on Tuesday night.

Newcastle’s FA Cup replay at Oxford United went into extra time, meaning the BBC News at Ten had to be pushed back.

And as thousands of viewers waited patiently for Huw Edwards to pop up, something very different popped up on their TV screens… a floppy Geordie penis!

One away supporter got way too excited by Allan Saint-Maximin’s 116th-minute winner and celebrated the goal by literally masturbating in the Kassam Stadium crowd.

The whole thing was broadcast live.

To make the scene even more ridiculous, the lude act took place just metres from an advertising board promoting viagra.

Wtf have I just witnessed? Newcastle fan celebrating Saint-Maximin's last minute winner in style ???? pic.twitter.com/hMWSSjISvM — 360Sources (@360Sources) February 4, 2020

@leegiles81 RT @antonio14_diaz: Think he enjoyed that goal and no not Saint-Maximin… pic.twitter.com/ztEhe7l5xW — Michael Giles (@MichaelG_30) February 4, 2020

Newcastle advanced to the fifth round after a 3-2 win.

Goals from Sean Longstaff and Joelinton had appeared to give the Magpies a safe passage into the last 16 at the second time of asking as they led 2-0 with just minutes remaining.

However, Oxford launched a sensational comeback as they scored twice late on to take it into extra-time… but that was merely the beginning of the drama.

Saint-Maximin was on hand to score the winning goal in the 116th minute.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the x-rated celebration by the fapping fan, who was seen shuffling down the stairs to get closer to the players.

It wasn’t his finest moment and there’s no doubt he’ll regret it after he realises he was caught on camera, but it’s left countless social media users in stitches…