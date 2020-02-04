Video: Priceless reaction of Liverpool youngsters and Neil Critchley after FA Cup win

Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday night at Anfield, with a second-half own goal separating the two sides.

All the talk in the build-up to the game centred around the decision for the Liverpool starlets to be fielded as the senior stars were given a break.

Ultimately, it was Neil Critchley and his U23 players who faced Shrewsbury after their brilliant comeback against the Merseyside giants in the 2-2 draw in the first tie, and there were perhaps concerns after they crashed out of the League Cup in similar circumstances.

However, an own goal from Ro-Shaun Williams in the 75th minute saw Liverpool advance to the fifth round where they’ll face Chelsea, but unsurprisingly there were great scenes after the game as Critchley and his players celebrated in front of the Kop and soaked it all in.

It will undoubtedly be a memorable night for these youngsters, as they kept their FA Cup dreams alive with Jurgen Klopp perhaps having a few decisions to make in the next round too…