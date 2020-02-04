Video: Wayne Rooney drills home brilliant penalty, sets up Man Utd reunion in FA Cup

Wayne Rooney wrapped up a 4-2 win for Derby County against Northampton in their FA Cup replay, setting up a reunion with former club Man Utd in the next round.

The Championship side made hard work of it in their fourth round replay as they couldn’t quite shake off the visitors who put up a great fight.

However, as seen in the video below, Rooney had his say during the encounter with a superb penalty kick as he drove his effort low into the bottom corner to give the goalkeeper no chance despite going the right way.

That’s now three goals in three games for the 34-year-old as his decision to make the switch to Derby is proving to be a fruitful one, and he’ll now hope to add to that tally when they face his old club Man Utd in the fifth round.

The fixture will take place at Pride Park on March 5, and it promises to be a memorable tie for Rooney in particular having spent so many successful years with the Red Devils.

