What Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool youngsters in half-time phone call in Shrewsbury win

Neil Critchley has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp phoned him at half-time in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield against Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw in the first meeting, setting up a replay this week which saw headlines dominated by the decision to field the U23s.

With the senior squad having already planned their winter break, Klopp also passed on responsibility to Critchley in a similar situation which saw him take charge of their League Cup meeting against Aston Villa in December.

Fortunately for the Reds this time round though, they were able to secure the win as an own goal from Ro-Shaun Williams split the two sides in the second half.

However, while Klopp wasn’t in attendance, he still managed to get in touch at half-time and Critchley has revealed what he said to the Liverpool squad in the dressing room.

“He phoned at half time too – technology is a marvellous thing now! What he does is give you total clarity, belief. He told them to play the Liverpool way and go for it,” he said, as per the Mirror.

“That’s how the first team plays, so he said this is us, this is what we do what we stand for and what we believe in, and you’d better go for it. And from the first whistle we did that.

“I haven’t checked my phone yet, but I had a little message from the staff at the end there that he is absolutely delighted and buzzing.

“And now we’ve given him a game against Chelsea to look forward to.”

Klopp will no doubt be delighted by the outcome and it will now perhaps justify his decision to show faith in Critchley and the youngsters to get the job done in their absence.