Chelsea and Man Utd are reportedly set to clash over the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, but will have to fork out £100m.

The 19-year-old is having another impressive season this year, scoring 15 goals and providing 16 assists in 28 appearances.

Coupled with his fledgling England career, there is little doubt that he has a bright future ahead for club and country, but it remains to be seen whether or not a return to the Premier League is set to happen this summer.

According to The Sun, both Chelsea and Man Utd are keen to make it happen, but it remains to be seen whether or not they launch official bids and satisfy Dortmund’s reported £100m demand.

With ageing stalwarts such as Pedro and Willian linked with exits coupled with a lack of quality depth in attack, Frank Lampard will no doubt be eager to strengthen his attacking options this summer and Sancho could fit in perfectly with the young squad that he has at his disposal.

Similarly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, the lack of quality in the final third has been a problem for Man Utd this season, although they did swoop for Bruno Fernandes last month and so adding Sancho to the side too would be a potentially game-changing move for the club.

Time will tell if either appeal to Sancho enough to convince him of a return to England, while that £100m price-tag could yet prove to be problematic.

Nevertheless, the report above would suggest that both Chelsea and United have set their sights on the talented youngster, and it could now lead to a scrap in the summer transfer window while they continue to battle on the pitch in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Securing Champions League qualification could be absolutely vital to their hopes of attracting their top targets too…