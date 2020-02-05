Arsenal’s new signing Pablo Mari has spoken in glowing terms about team-mate Gabriel Martinelli after his move to the club this January.

The Spanish defender has only just joined the Gunners from Flamengo, but it’s clear he’s been immediately impressed by ability and potential of youngster Martinelli.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season at the Emirates Stadium, scoring ten goals already, including a solo stunner in the recent 2-2 draw away to Chelsea.

Mari believes Arsenal have a special talent on their hands, as he talked Martinelli up in an interview with the north London giants’ official site, describing him as “different to any other player”.

“He has exploded on to the scene and is showing that he’s a great player with a lot of talent,” Mari said.

“Obviously he’s still very young, but he’s already had a taste of playing at the top level and he’s doing very well.

“I’ll say congratulations when I meet him, but now he just needs to keep it up and work hard because he’s really talented.

“Martinelli has shown he is a bit different to any other player in terms of his ability. He has great vision and there’s real talent there in terms of his dribbling and his ability to choose the right play.

“His decision-making is improving all the time. Martinelli still has a lot more to show but he has incredible talent and I think gradually he’ll keep developing and become a top player.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope they have the new Neymar on their hands here, as it’s been a while since the Gunners really saw an elite talent come through for them.

While AFC have often had plenty of talented young players in their ranks, none have truly gone on to become world class since Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie, with some hyped-up wonderkids like Jack Wilshere never really living up to expectations.