Arsenal duo Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson have reportedly cut short their holidays in order to work on making their comeback from injury.

Tierney has barely played since joining Arsenal from Celtic in the summer, while Nelson has been out since January 11 with a hamstring problem.

According to the Evening Standard, however, the duo are set to do extra work on edging their way back to fitness, with Nelson perhaps set for a speedy return for when the Premier League kicks off again after the winter break.

The report suggests Nelson could be in contention to play against Newcastle on February 16, and fans will be glad to see the highly-rated youngster back in the side.

It’s less clear when manager Mikel Arteta will be able to rely on Tierney again, with the Scotland international suffering a nightmare first season at the Emirates Stadium.

Tierney showed himself to be a top talent at Celtic and could end up being a Gunners great if he can get over these injury struggles and continue to develop as he had been doing.