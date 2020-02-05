According to the Mirror via Sport, Barcelona chief Eric Abidal has confirmed that Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the Catalan outfit’s ‘list’ as they eye the signing of a striker in the summer.

Abidal suggested that it would be ‘logical’ for Barcelona to sign a centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

The La Liga giants are currently facing an attacking injury crisis of sorts with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele both ruled out with long-term injuries.

Abidal also claimed that Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud and Napoli target-man Fernando Llorente were on Barcelona’s list of possible forward targets.

Here’s what the Barcelona chief had to say on Aubameyang:

“I know him [Aubameyang]. He has a profile that has depth. He is important, and in his team he is decisive,”

“It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We’ll see what will happen.”

“It is logical that in summer a ‘nine’ will come. It is a necessity. We know that Suarez will come back strong, but you have to bring a top player in the summer.”

“There is a list with players like [Olivier] Giroud, [Fernando] Llorente or Aubameyang, but for one thing or another we decided not to sign [someone in January].”

Luis Suarez is certainly world-class but the Blaugrana may find it wise to sign a replacement for the Uruguayan soon as he’s recently turned 33 years old. Aubameyang is two-and-a-half-years younger that the ex-Liverpool talisman.

Aubameyang has proven himself to be one of the world’s best strikers in recent years, the Gabon superstar has certainly risen to the occasion since joining Arsenal two years ago.

The forward’s prolific performances have seen him win the captain’s armband this season, Aubameyang also got his hands on the Premier League’s Golden Boot in his first full season last term.

There’s no doubt that Aubameyang’s potential departure would be a massive blow to Mikel Arteta’s side, Arsenal fans will be hoping that Barcelona pursue other strikers this summer.