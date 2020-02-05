According to the Mirror, Chelsea are set to go head-to-head with rivals Manchester United for the signing of Lyon star Moussa Dembele in the summer.

The Mirror claim that the Blues are willing to back Frank Lampard in the summer transfer market after failing to land any signings in January.

The report adds that Manchester United are long-term admirers of Dembele, this could spark a battle between the Premier League giants for the forward’s signature.

The Mirror claim that Lyon value Dembele in excess of £60m. This price-tag doesn’t seem so surprising considering the 23-year-old’s success in recent years.

Dembele has scored 38 goals and provided 12 assists in 79 appearances for Lyon since leaving Scottish giants Celtic 18 months ago.

The Frenchman’s performances have been solid and he’s proved that he’s deserving of a move to the Premier League.

Dembele actually has two top-flight appearances to his name already, the striker made a couple of outings before Fulham were relegated in 2013/14.

This season Dembele has 18 goals and six assists from from 33 appearances in all competitions, the forward is beginning to establish himself as a top talent for France’s national team in the future.