Video: Ex-Blue casts doubt over Chelsea star’s future

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has suggested struggling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may struggle to get back into Frank Lampard’s starting XI.

The Spaniard was dropped to the bench for the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the weekend, and this follows a significant dip in his performances this season.

Melchiot has criticised Kepa, suggesting he’s a ‘liability’ and not up to the standards of previous club greats in goal, such as Thibaut Courtois, Petr Cech and Carlo Cudicini.

It certainly seems a long way back for Kepa now, even if backup ‘keeper Willy Caballero didn’t look particularly convincing at Leicester at the weekend.

