Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has suggested struggling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may struggle to get back into Frank Lampard’s starting XI.

The Spaniard was dropped to the bench for the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the weekend, and this follows a significant dip in his performances this season.

"I don't want to say that Kepa is not a good goalkeeper but you don't want your goalkeeper to be a liability." Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot says Kepa Arrizabalaga may find it tough to regain his place at Chelsea.

Melchiot has criticised Kepa, suggesting he’s a ‘liability’ and not up to the standards of previous club greats in goal, such as Thibaut Courtois, Petr Cech and Carlo Cudicini.

It certainly seems a long way back for Kepa now, even if backup ‘keeper Willy Caballero didn’t look particularly convincing at Leicester at the weekend.