Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reportedly decided to axe winger Willian for the 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the weekend due to his sulking over a transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazil international has been a key performer for the Blues, but his future remains in some doubt at the moment as he nears the end of his contract.

Marca have recently claimed Willian is close to agreeing a deal to leave Chelsea on a free transfer to Barcelona, with Lampard blocking his exit in January.

It has, however, also been claimed by ESPN that Willian’s preference is to remain with Chelsea and sign a new deal.

To further complicate this whole saga, the latest update from the Sun states that the 31-year-old’s head dropped after being denied a move to the Nou Camp, leading to Lampard bringing in Pedro for the Leicester game instead.

Chelsea fans won’t be too pleased with this drama, with the club in desperate need of some stability after a difficult season.

Willian is the kind of experienced head this squad needs, but he won’t be much good to CFC if he’s distracted about a potential transfer away.