Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that Pep Guardiola intended to play Manuel Neuer as a midfielder.

The Spaniard managed the Bundesliga giants for three seasons, winning a total of seven trophies and having a win percentage of 75.2%.

SEE MORE: Arsenal handed potential transfer boost after major Manchester City decision

Neuer cemented his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world thanks to his brilliant performances for Bayern. The 33-year-old often has a tendency to come out of his and Rummenigge said that Guardiola considered playing him as a midfielder.

As quoted by Goal.com, the Bayern legend said: “Manuel invented the art of being a footballer as a goalkeeper and revolutionised this position. I still remember how Pep Guardiola, after winning a championship, seriously came up with the idea of ??putting him in midfield for a game.”

We have often seen Neuer play further up the field, something which didn’t work out for him during the 2018 World Cup when Germany were playing South Korea as it saw the latter scoring a goal and knock Die Mannschaft out of the tournament.

It would’ve been really interesting to watch had Guardiola played Neuer as a midfielder although it wouldn’t have been the first time a goalie was being played in a different position.