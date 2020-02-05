Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Real Sociedad: These fans disappointed over key absence

Real Madrid have announced their 19-man squad for their Copa del Rey quarter-final tie against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

Los Blancos are leading the way in La Liga and remain in the hunt for the Champions League, while they’ve already secured the Spanish Supercopa.

In turn, they’ll want to keep their hopes alive of adding another trophy to the collection in the form of the cup and with that in mind, they’ve named a strong squad for this week’s encounter.

Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema are all named in the squad, but there is one major absence which has caught the eye of the fans below.

According to AS earlier this week, Eden Hazard was being tipped to return from his spell out due to injury and was expected to be at least named in the squad with the chance of featuring.

As seen in the club’s tweet below though, the Belgian is nowhere to be seen and so it’s unclear as to whether Real Madrid simply didn’t want to risk him too early or if he is still some way off being in a position to make his comeback.

Zidane will believe that he has enough quality and depth to cope regardless, as Real Madrid have achieved what they have thus far with Hazard having only made 13 appearances so far this season.

Nevertheless, given the quality that the 29-year-old possesses, they’ll certainly hope that they can call upon him sooner rather than later with the business end of the campaign fast approaching.

His next opportunity will now come against Osasuna on Sunday, assuming he hasn’t suffered any setbacks in his recovery.

All those Hazard hopes for nothing? ? — Pranav K. (@bobbody24) February 5, 2020

Hazard? — Timi Leyin (@timmy_leyin) February 5, 2020

Where is Hazard ?? — iPush??? (@Olu_Yin_Kah) February 5, 2020

All those hazard hopes for nothing? ?? — Sanyahife (@sanyahife) February 5, 2020

Still no Hazard? Damn it — ? (@RealHancok) February 5, 2020