Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all reportedly ready to battle for the transfer of struggling Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has not been at his best since joining Barca from Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, and it makes sense that his future now looks in real doubt.

Still, with Dembele’s stock falling after problems with both fitness and form, Don Balon now claim his suitors – Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal – would only be willing to pay £67million for him.

That would represent a big loss on Barcelona’s initial investment in the 22-year-old, and it remains to be seen if that will be enough to persuade the Catalan giants to sell.

They could be wise to cash in on Dembele while they can, however, as it doesn’t look like his problems are going to go away any time soon.

A fresh start could be just what the former Dortmund youngster needs, with Liverpool looking a more ideal fit for his style of play.

That said, the Reds already have such a fearsome front three that it’s hard to see Dembele getting much playing time unless he really hits the ground running.

Chelsea could be a good option for him as the Blues so badly need a replacement for Eden Hazard after his move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Arsenal would likely also be able to offer him a lot of playing time as summer signing Nicolas Pepe has proven a big disappointment so far, while Alexandre Lacazette has also been off form for some time.