Juventus have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane.

The German international only featured during the Community Shield against Liverpool as an injury during that game saw him being sidelined ever since. However, it shouldn’t be too long before he is back on the pitch.

SEE MORE: Manchester City prepared to let go of €50m-rated ace in the summer

According to Calciomercato (as cited by Daily Mail), Juventus are monitoring Sane’s recovery from injury and will then decide whether they want to sign him in the summer. The 23-year-old has also been linked to Bayern Munich by Bild.

Currently valued at €100 million according to Transfermarkt, Sane has been a key player for Man City since joining the from Schalke, amassing 39 goals and 45 assists in 134 appearances across all competitions so far.

A player of the German international’s pedigree will be targeted by other top clubs and he could be a pretty useful addition to Juve’s squad. However, the Bianconeri have some pretty good attacking options at their disposal and it seems very unlikely they’ll make an approach to sign Sane.