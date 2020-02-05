Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Currently valued at €18 million according to Transfermarkt, the 18-year-old has done pretty well for the Gunners this season so far, amassing ten goals and four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions so far. According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is interested is an admirer of Martinelli and wants him at the Bernabeu.

Some days back, a report from the Daily Mail claimed that Arsenal were willing to award the Brazilian a new contract which would see his weekly salary rise from £10,000 to £30,000.

Real Madrid already have plenty of attacking options and unless some of them leave the club, it seems highly unlikely that they will make a move for Martinelli. Even if Los Blancos or any major club make an approach, Arsenal would try to prevent him from leaving.

Martinelli has a bright future ahead of himself and given the first-team opportunities he has been receiving, staying at the Emirates would be pretty good for his development and he might also win a trophy or two.