AC Milan face city rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night, and they could be set to receive positive news on the fitness front.

The Rossoneri were held to a 1-1 draw by Verona last weekend, with talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of the encounter with flu.

Having bagged two goals in five games since he re-signed for the Italian giants, coupled with the experience, leadership and all-round quality that he has brought to the table in his second stint, there is little doubt that they missed his presence.

With that in mind, they will be desperate to have him back for the clash with Inter, and as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere della Sera, it is suggested that Milan are optimistic that the 38-year-old will be fit to start the game this weekend.

Time will tell if he does show that in training this week, but this isn’t the only report suggesting that the Swede will be in contention as MilanNews also note that there is optimism over his availability.

Since Ibrahimovic returned to Milan, the Rossoneri have gone on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, winning five of those outings.

In turn, that surely says a lot about his influence and how important it will be for coach Stefano Pioli to have him on the pitch and leading the line for them against Scudetto-chasing Inter.