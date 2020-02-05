Manchester United are being linked strongly with a transfer swoop for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, and pundits have been discussing the deal.

The Daily Mirror have reported on Grealish becoming Man Utd’s top target for the summer following the news that James Maddison looks set to sign a new contract at Leicester City.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils definitely will get their man, but it’s easy to see why they’d be fans of Grealish after his superb season at Villa Park.

The talented 24-year-old looks just what United need in attacking midfield right now, and pundits Ray Parlour and Alan Brazil can see the move happening.

? Ray: “Everyone has their price and Jack's worth about £80m!” ? Al: “I’d say £100m!” ? Ray: “He’d be perfect for Man Utd” ? Al: “Utd need a player just like him!” Alan Brazil & Ray Parlour say #MUFC are right to make #AVFC’s Jack Grealish their top transfer target. pic.twitter.com/HNFBAQGheB — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 5, 2020

Discussing the Grealish to United transfer rumours on talkSPORT in the video clip above, Parlour described Grealish as the ‘complete midfielder’, while Brazil adds that he could see the England Under-21 international moving for as much as £100million.

That might seem a lot, but that’s the market these days and MUFC urgently need more spark in the final third, something Grealish has shown he could provide.