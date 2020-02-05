Manchester United are reportedly set to prioritise the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish as an alternative to James Maddison.

The Red Devils are now expected to try to seal a ‘huge’ deal for the in-form Grealish as it looks like Maddison is closing in on a new contract with Leicester City, according to the Daily Mirror.

Man Utd fans would probably be pretty happy with this, with Grealish enjoying a superb season at Villa Park, despite his club looking in trouble in terms of guaranteeing their Premier League safety.

The 24-year-old looks like he could be a fine fit at Old Trafford and strengthen what has long been a problem position for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

On top of that, Grealish may also be quite a realistic target as Villa hover just above the relegation zone and surely won’t be able to keep him if they go down.

Attacking midfield signings could also be very useful this summer as Paul Pogba’s future looks in fresh doubt following a report from the Manchester Evening News.