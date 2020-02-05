Chelsea are reportedly lining up a stunning £152million bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The England international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Having lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer, Chelsea could do with a talent like Sancho in their squad, and Don Balon report that they want to beat Real to his signature as ‘revenge’.

The Spanish giants are also among Sancho’s many admirers, according to Don Balon, but it looks like Chelsea are planning to do all they can to win the race for his signature in a big-money move.

The Blues should have plenty to spend this summer after a lack of investment during their transfer ban last summer and the failure to get anyone in this January.

Sancho seems ideal to take the west London giants forward, with the 19-year-old surely an upgrade on the likes of Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have not really lived up to expectations this season.

Madrid could also do with signing the teenager as they continue to lack that same spark up front since selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018.