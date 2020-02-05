Sassuolo president Giovanni Carnevali says Chelsea can re-sign in-form young attacking midfielder Jeremie Boga this summer.

The Italian side signed Boga from Chelsea in 2018, and he’s gone on to become a key player for the club, showing immense potential with his displays in Serie A.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will take up the option to bring Boga back to Stamford Bridge, but one could understand them being tempted after seeing his recent improvement.

Carnevali is quoted by Goal as confirming the Blues have the option to bring the 23-year-old back this summer, suggesting this follows recent discussions between the two clubs.

“Chelsea can redeem him in June,” he said.

“We have a great relationship with the club and we already met them before Christmas – also for other business.

“We like to have what we have with Barcelona, to have a collaborative relationship.

“They can take him back but we can also re-sign him, everything is open.”

Chelsea will likely need a busy summer in the transfer market anyway after an inconsistent first season under Frank Lampard.

The west Londoners’ inexperienced head coach has not been helped by his struggles with signing players, with the club under a transfer ban in the summer and failing to land anyone during the January window.

The option to re-sign Boga could, therefore, be a very useful one for CFC.