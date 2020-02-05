Arsenal may reportedly have been handed a transfer boost as it looks like John Stones’ Manchester City future is in major doubt.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at City this season, and it could be a long way back for him now as Pep Guardiola has decided to target two centre-back signings in the summer, according to the Times.

This could be good news for Arsenal if they decide to try again for Stones in the summer, having been linked with a move for the former Everton man in January by the Sun.

The 25-year-old has long been tipped for a big career at the highest level, but things have not gone as expected for him at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, Arsenal are pretty desperate for new signings to improve their defence, and Stones could be a decent option for them if he does become available.

Some Gunners fans may be unconvinced by Stones following his recent decline, but they can’t afford to be too picky right now after poor seasons from David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

AFC manager Mikel Arteta will also know Stones well from his time on the Man City coaching staff, so could be well-placed to help him get back to his best.