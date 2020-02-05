Journalist suggests Man City could have a real chance of signing Lionel Messi for NOTHING

There are some players in world football that it’s almost impossible to imagine them playing for someone else. They are so ingrained and loved at their current club that an exit seems highly unlikely, but sometimes relationships do get strained.

Lionel Messi will go down as one of the best players in football and Barcelona’s history, so it was surprising when reports started to emerge that he could leave Barcelona for free at the end of the season.

The club tried to play that down and it seemed to be a normal thing for certain older players at the club, but there was never any suggestion he would actually move on.

Then things started to get interesting – especially when The Guardian reported that the Argentine had been scathing about the work of Sporting Director Eric Abidal and the decision to sack Unai Emery. Their January transfer dealings have left them with only three senior forwards who are fit, so it’s starting to fall apart.

It still seems like a stretch, but it sounds like Man City might have a genuine chance to sign him if he does decide to move on:

You have to think that the Barca fans will never forgive the club if they allow Messi to walk, so this still seems unlikely. It could even be a calculated move from Messi to ensure they make a serious attempt to freshen and improve the squad next Summer.

Despite that, if things continue to go sour and Barca don’t win anything this year, then expect to see this story gain more attention as we approach the Summer.