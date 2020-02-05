Liverpool could reportedly face a transfer headache this summer as Real Betis have been linked with a move for goalkeeper Adrian.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper joined the Merseyside giants on a free transfer from West Ham last summer, and became a very useful part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad early on in the season.

He’s made 15 appearances in total so far this campaign, with many of those coming during Alisson’s spell on the sidelines due to injury in the opening months of the season.

Since the Brazilian has returned to action, Adrian has been a cover option for Jurgen Klopp, while he has rotated in cup competitions to give him a run out and so he remains an important part of his squad.

However, Adrian and Liverpool may have a decision to make this summer as the Daily Mail report, via Estadio Deportivo, that Betis are keen on a reunion with the Spaniard after his previous stint with them before moving to England in 2013.

It remains to be seen whether or not an official bid is launched by the La Liga outfit, and if Liverpool are willing to even listen to offers for Adrian.

A potentially crucial aspect of this touted transfer could be the wishes of the player himself, as if Adrian is keen to secure a more prominent role, he could be tempted to leave Liverpool ahead of next season.

That said, he’s part of something special on Merseyside currently as Klopp’s men continue to edge closer to winning more major trophies this season, and that will surely be a difficult thing to walk away from if the club aren’t interested in an exit themselves.