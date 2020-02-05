Menu

Video: Pundit would’ve liked to see Liverpool “pay a price” for approach to Shrewsbury replay

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Pundit Matthew Upson says he would have liked to see Liverpool “pay a price” for their handling of the FA Cup fourth round replay with Shrewsbury Town this week.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp effectively boycotted the game, with him and his first-team squad on a winter break that had already been scheduled.

Still, Upson wanted to see Liverpool’s youthful team knocked out of the competition, which seems harsh on those impressive academy players who earned a good result.

One hopes this rather tedious drama can now come to an end with Liverpool’s win, which sets up an intriguing tie with Chelsea in the next round.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp matthew upson