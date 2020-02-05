Liverpool flop Loris Karius sounds like he’s having a pretty torrid time on loan at Besiktas, according to latest reports.

The German shot-stopper is best remembered at Liverpool for his two glaring errors in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, and he’s not played for the club since then.

Some Liverpool fans may even be surprised to hear Karius is technically still on their books, and in fact it sounds like he may soon be on his way back to Anfield as it’s hard to imagine Besiktas wanting to keep him.

According to the Daily Star, the 26-year-old was recently booed by Besiktas fans every time he touched the ball in one game, and the Turkish club are concerned about his party lifestyle.

The Daily Star translate a report from Fotospor saying Karius has been out enjoying himself a bit too much since splitting up from his girlfriend.

Karius’ lifestyle is described as ‘lavish’ in the report, and it really does seem like his career has gone from bad to worse in recent years.

This could mean LFC now have to accept Karius back at the end of his loan spell and try to find another buyer for him.

Good luck with that!