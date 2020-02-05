‘Make this deal happen’ – Ighalo on taking pay cut to seal Man Utd loan move

Odion Ighalo has revealed his instructions to his agent as it became clear Man Utd wanted to sign him ahead of the January transfer deadline.

The 30-year-old sealed a deadline-day move to Old Trafford last week and he will be itching to get going as he is a self-confessed Man Utd fan and so this will no doubt be a dream come true for him.

United have struggled with a lack of firepower this season and coupled with Marcus Rashford’s injury blow last month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed to bring in reinforcements to add goals to his side.

He’ll be hoping that Ighalo is the solution for that particular problem, and there is seemingly no doubts over his commitment and desire to do well for the Red Devils, as he has revealed that he urged his agent to get the deal done and even took a pay cut.

“A few other clubs had shown interest,” Ighalo told MUTV. “I said ‘please, just pick United, if it’s going to be possible’.

“So, from 11pm, there was paperwork, negotiating and all that, for the loan deal and all that, so we are talking and other teams are calling them, wanting me, but I told my agent that this is what I want. I want to come here.

“He said you’re going to get a pay cut to go to United. I said I don’t care. Make this deal happen. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much is the pay cut, I know that, make it happen.”

That will surely delight Man Utd fans, some of whom are perhaps still a little disappointed over the fact that the club didn’t go after a more marquee signing with a long-term plan in mind.

Nevertheless, Ighalo now has a few months to prove his worth to Solskjaer and the United faithful, and he clearly will be desperate to make it a success for himself too having landed a dream move which sees him return to the Premier League after his previous stint at Watford.