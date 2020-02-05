Man United will increase security measures following the attack on Ed Woodward’s home

There’s barely a day goes by where we don’t see a story somewhere that shows an ex player or someone connected with Man United being particularly scathing about Ed Woodward, so it’s natural to think he might not be highly popular.

As the Chief Executive Woodward is in charge of the day to day running of the club, so their plight over the past few years has to be partly his fault.

It’s clear that a lot of fans have been against Woodward for a while now, but some took it too far when a video emerged of some people attacking Woodward’s property with flares.

It seems the club are now having to take some steps to ensure Woodward’s safety after this, with ESPN reporting that they were going to increase security around him following that attack on his home.

He wasn’t present for the 0-0 draw against Wolves at the weekend, but it seems this will also include security around him when he attends matches.

As far as the incident at his home goes, the report suggests the police are still investigating and the club has vowed to ban anyone for life who was found to be taking part.