Manchester United coach Nicky Butt has discussed the potential of exciting youngster Hannibal Mejbri after an impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

Mejbri joined the United academy from Monaco in the summer and has caught the eye in some appearances for the club at youth level, with a number of fans excited with the little they’ve seen of him.

It’s also recently been reported by the Manchester Evening News that the French wonderkid could be fast-tracked into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team amid the side’s current injury crisis.

Butt, however, says Mejbri is still a kid and needs to bulk up before making it at senior level, even though he is expecting big things from him one day.

“He’s a young man who’s come to a new country who needs a bit of time,” the United head of first-team development told the Manchester Evening News.

“He’s a very, very talented boy but he’s still very immature. He’s still a baby, he’s just 17.

“He’s not got anything on him just yet, he needs to build up his size and build up his physicality.

“Talent-wise, he’s got such an immense talent to go on and play at a high level but there’s a long way to go yet.”

United fans will be glad to hear this from a club legend, who himself came through the MUFC academy before becoming a first-team regular for some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most successful sides.

Mejbri could do well to listen to his advice if he wants to enjoy a similarly successful career with the Red Devils.