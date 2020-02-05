Manchester City are reportedly prepared to allow Joao Cancelo to leave during the summer.

The Portuguese international joined the Premier League champions last summer from Juventus and has so far scored a goal while providing an assist in 22 appearances across all competitions.

According to the Sun, City are willing to let go of Cancelo who is currently valued at €50 million as per Transfermarkt. A source from the club told the British tabloid: “There has already been a lot of murmuring he can leave if he wants. It hasn’t quite worked out so far. He has a young family and the interest from clubs on the continent already has him considering his long-term future. He was initially playing catch up on his fitness but his scratchy performances have left the jury out and it’s not looking good.”

This report also claims that Bayern Munich and Cancelo’s former club Inter Milan are among the teams interested in signing him.

The 25-year-old has made only 14 starts for City this season so far and it will be difficult for him to feature in the playing XI on a regular basis due to the presence of Kyle Walker. Hence, Cancelo might have to leave the Etihad if he wants to start in every game.

However, given that City do not have a more suitable backup for Walker, there’s a good chance they may not allow him to leave at least until they’ve signed a replacement.