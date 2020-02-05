Barcelona’s medical staff have reportedly held a meeting in Qatar to discuss the best path forward for Ousmane Dembele after his latest injury setback.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below, the 22-year-old suffered another injury blow this week as he picked up a hamstring tear in training.

In turn, that sounds as though it will now keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future in what has become an increasingly frustrating season for him and the club.

Dembele has been limited to just nine appearances so far this campaign, as he has missed 19 games already with hamstring related problems.

With that in mind, the fact that he has suffered another issue in that area would suggest that there could be long-term concerns that Barcelona need to address, and so they will undoubtedly take great care and concern in the decisions that they make with the Frenchman moving forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a meeting was held in Qatar among the Barcelona medical staff as they now analyse the options available to them.

It’s added that surgery is a possibility which would rule the Frenchman out for the rest of the season, while Dembele will accept any decision that they reach as they will all no doubt be fully aware that any such choice will be made with his best interests in mind.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, and while it’s a huge blow for Barcelona and coach Quique Setien to now be without Dembele again after a fresh setback, it must also be bitterly frustrating and disappointing for the player himself to be facing another spell in the treatment room.