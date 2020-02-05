Barcelona’s director of football Eric Abidal has said that he doesn’t rule out the signing of Neymar.

The Brazilian international has been linked to a return to Camp Nou with a report from Foot Mercato claiming that PSG were willing to offer him a yearly salary of €36.8m in order to fend off any interest from the Catalan giants.

Abidal said that signing players like Neymar and Lautaro Martinez would be good for Barcelona and landing them isn’t impossible.

As quoted by Goal.com, the former French international defender told Mundo Deportivo: “The important thing for me is the sporting aspect, trying to have a stronger team to reach our goals as a club. But having talented players like Lautaro, Neymar or others would always be good for the club. I don’t see it as impossible. We will try to work for that.”

Neymar had a pretty impressive stint with Barcelona during which he netted 105 goals while providing 76 assists in 180 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old has done pretty well for PSG this season so far, amassing 15 goals and ten assists in 18 matches.

Barcelona will be aiming for the Champions League and the addition of someone like Neymar will bolster their chances of achieving that feat. However, the Blaugrana will have to pay a massive sum if they are to bring him back to Catalonia.