Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly informed his team-mates it is still his intention to seal a transfer away from the club.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, it seems his team-mates understand his stance and also feel it would be for the best if the Frenchman were to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba’s future at United has looked in doubt for some time now, and the 26-year-old has barely played this season, perhaps giving the Red Devils an idea of how they could cope without him.

The new signing of Bruno Fernandes in midfield should help Man Utd move on from Pogba, with the Portugal international impressing in his debut against Wolves over the weekend.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Pogba’s ‘head is not currently at the club’, and he remains of interest to Real Madrid and Juventus.

One imagines the France international will have plenty of suitors if he does leave MUFC, but the Manchester Evening News add that there is some concern about the player’s value falling after his recent fitness woes.