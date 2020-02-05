Port Vale’s Tom Pope charged by FA after World War III tweet about Rothchilds

According to the Guardian, Port Vale forward Tom Pope has been charged by the FA for a controversial tweet claiming that the Rothchilds would be ‘crowned champions of every bank on the planet’ if a third World War was to occur.

Pope’s tweet came on January 5, at the time speculation regarding the possibility of World War III ran rife across the media following some troubles between the United States and Iran.

As per the Guardian, the FA allege that the twitter post was an ‘aggravated breach’ of the association’s social media rules.

The 34-year-old has already served two one-game suspensions this season for his antics on social media.

Take a look at the tweet that sparked controversy below:

FA investigating this tweet by Port Vale’s Tom Pope. pic.twitter.com/CqLNakS67h — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 5, 2020

Port Vale have since released a statement claiming that Pope will ‘vigorously defend’ the charge.

Even if Pope intended for this post to be taken in a light-hearted manner, it seems incredibly insensitive. War certainly isn’t anything to make jokes about.

Do you think that Pope should face a severe punishment for a social media post that made “a reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or religion and/or ethnic origin”?