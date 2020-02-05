In the grand scheme of things this won’t be much of a consolation for Barcelona, but it’s important to look for any crumbs of comfort in a disastrous week.

The club were already light up front after the departure of Carles Perez and the injury to Luis Suarez, so the news reported by The BBC that Ousmane Dembele has torn his hamstring on his return to training is a huge problem.

It leaves them with only Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati as recognised forwards, so another injury could cause some huge problems.

READ MORE: Journalist suggests Man City could have a real chance of signing Lionel Messi for NOTHING

On top of that, The Guardian ran a story that stated Lionel Messi had lashed out at Sporting Director Eric Abidal over the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, so they are giving the impression of a club in turmoil.

When you take all of that into account this is relatively minor, but it could go towards the Summer transfer budget if nothing else.

German outlet Ruhrnachrichten reported that Borussia Dortmund were due €5m when the Frenchman played his 75th game for the club, but he’s only on 74 right now.

There isn’t an official timescale for his injury at this point, but that clause also expires at the end of this season so if he doesn’t manage to regain fitness this campaign then at least The Catalans will save some money.