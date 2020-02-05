Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has tipped Curtis Jones to have a big future at Anfield and believes he’ll save Jurgen Klopp money this summer.

The 19-year-old made club history on Tuesday night as he became Liverpool’s youngest ever captain, as noted by the club’s official site, as he continues to grow into a role for the senior side.

SEE MORE: What Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool youngsters in half-time phone call in Shrewsbury win

That’s now seven appearances at that level so far this season, while he’s bagged 16 goals and provided seven assists in 25 outings in total across both senior and youth level this year.

In turn, it certainly looks as though the midfield ace has a bright future ahead of him, and it seems Aldridge is particularly excited about what he can offer moving forward in the years to come.

“I’ve been watching Curtis for some years now since he was 15. And you could see – very much like Trent Alexander-Arnold – the potential that the lad had,” Aldridge told Sky Sports News. “He is just a quality footballer with natural ability and a good arrogance. He knows he is good and he does things the right way.

“But the lad can be a star. I’ve always known that and now that he has been given a couple of opportunities by Jurgen [Klopp] things have come to fruition.

“It looks like Adam Lallana is leaving at the end of the season after his contract expires. This lad will save the manager a lot of money because he can step right into the squad and you can always depend on him.

“He’s got a fantastic future.”

Time will tell if Jones goes on to live up to those expectations, but the early signs are certainly promising and he’s arguably under one of the ideal managers in the game in Klopp who has developed a lot of young talent throughout his managerial career.

Further, Aldridge makes a great point with Adam Lallana’s contract set to expire this summer, and so if Klopp genuinely does have a lot of faith in Jones to fill that void, if he decides against making a signing in that department ahead of next season, that could be a huge sign that the youngster will be handed a bigger role.

History has shown us that the successful teams who enjoy sustained success often find a balance between bringing through their own youth players and adding world-class talent around them.

Liverpool have already seen Trent Alexander-Arnold firmly establish himself at right-back, and the Reds faithful would surely love to see Jones follow that same path.