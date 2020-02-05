Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said that Harry Kane could be available for the club’s Premier League fixture against Leicester City in May.

The England international sustained an injury during Spurs’ match against Southampton on the very first day of 2020 which has sidelined him ever since.

Mourinho said that Kane could feature in the North London club’s match against Leicester City which is on May 9 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the Portuguese said: “The match against Leicester, maybe we’ll need that match for something – to be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth, maybe we need that match for something and maybe he can help us in that match, I hope. There is no setback, nothing is happening, everything is okay. He’s having his treatment, no pressure, he keeps going, there’s no setback.

“I just think that my feeling with [Hugo] Lloris is we were all speaking about February and he came back for January. It’s better not to put any kind of expectations, any kind of pressure, let it go and let’s see.”

Kane has had a fine run this season so far, scoring 17 goals in 25 matches and his absence is a massive blow for Spurs who are fighting for that final Champions League spot. However, it will be a huge boost for the club if he is able to feature in the match against Leicester and the one after that versus Crystal Palace. Gareth Southgate will be hoping for Kane to be completely fit when the Euros are around the corner as he is someone who’ll be needed if England are to have a chance of winning the tournament.

After beating Manchester City 2-0, Spurs are now fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind the top four. Mourinho’s lads next play their FA Cup replay against Southampton tonight.