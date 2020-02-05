Abdullah Al-Mayouf became Al-Hilal’s hero in this evening’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Raed by doing something we can’t recall ever seeing before.
The Al-Hilal goalkeeper showed his clutch talents to save Al-Raed’s penalty in the 89th minute of the clash, keeping the scores at 2-1.
Al-Mayouf’s heroics didn’t stop there though as he slotted him a spot-kick for his side in the 95th minute. He sent his counterpart the wrong way with an ice-cold penalty.
Take a look at the unbelievable scenes below:
? 89th min: Al Hilal’s goalkeeper saves a penalty.
?? 96th min: Al Hilal’s goalkeeper scores a penalty.
Yep! Abdullah Al Muaiouf had quite the evening. ? ? ?
?: @riyadiyatv pic.twitter.com/dzhJocaAyp
— FotMob (@FotMob) February 5, 2020
Pictures from Riyadiya TV.