Menu

Video: Al-Hilal goalkeeper Al-Mayouf saves and scores a penalty in six minutes

Posted by

Abdullah Al-Mayouf became Al-Hilal’s hero in this evening’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Raed by doing something we can’t recall ever seeing before.

The Al-Hilal goalkeeper showed his clutch talents to save Al-Raed’s penalty in the 89th minute of the clash, keeping the scores at 2-1.

Al-Mayouf’s heroics didn’t stop there though as he slotted him a spot-kick for his side in the 95th minute. He sent his counterpart the wrong way with an ice-cold penalty.

Take a look at the unbelievable scenes below:

Pictures from Riyadiya TV.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Abdullah Al-Mayouf Al Hilal Al-Raed