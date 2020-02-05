Video: David Wagner bizarrely sent off by VAR for helping opponent up

There has been a fair share of criticism and scrutiny thrown at VAR this season, and if you’re Schalke boss David Wagner, you’ll now understand why.

During his side’s 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin in the DFB Pokal, the 48-year-old was incredibly sent off from the touchline after an incident involving Jordan Torunarigha.

SEE MORE: Video: Gio Reyna scores stunning first goal for Dortmund

As seen in the video below, it appears as though Wagner is merely trying to help the defender back to his feet before Torunarigha loses his temper and lashes out over perhaps not being able to keep the ball in play and the scoreline.

For whatever reason, Wagner’s offer of help was misinterpreted by both the Hertha star and VAR, as after his rival was handed a second yellow card for his angry reaction during the ‘altercation’, Wagner was then shown a straight red card himself.

This is ultimately where things become farcical with VAR, but fortunately as far as Schalke and Wagner are concerned, they got the job done in terms of advancing in the cup after securing a win.

Still, this has unsurprisingly led to a reaction as it seems ridiculous the former Huddersfield boss received any punishment at all…