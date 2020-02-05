Menu

Video: Dimitri Payet shows outstanding skill and poise to score from a RIDICULOUS angle

West Ham FC
Posted by

Dimitri Payet’s time in the Premier League ended on a sour note and probably tarnished his legacy at West Ham in the end, but there’s no doubt that he was able to come up with some truly magical moments.

He scored another outstanding goal tonight for Marseille against St Etienne. It showed his skill and poise on the ball, before picking a deadly finish from a seeming impossible angle:

When you first see it you have to think it takes a big deflection or something on it’s way into the net, but he simply takes advantage of the keeper anticipating the cross and picks his spot perfectly.

