Video: James Ward-Prowse’s horror injury for Southampton vs Spurs

Southampton FC Tottenham FC
In the 40th minute of this evening’s FA Cup replay tie between Premier League side’s Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, Saints ace James Ward-Prowse was stretchered off.

The Southampton midfielder was left in agony on the floor after attempting to block Spurs ace Ryan Sessegnon’s clearance.

The 25-year-old had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher, the England international is one of the Saints’ most important players. The midfielder is one of the best set-piece takers in the entire league.

Take a look at the devastating blow to the talented midfielder below:

Southampton striker Shane Long was shocked when he saw his teammate on the floor, screaming ‘f*ck me, you can see his ‘f**king bone’:

