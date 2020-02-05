Video: James Ward-Prowse’s horror injury for Southampton vs Spurs

In the 40th minute of this evening’s FA Cup replay tie between Premier League side’s Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, Saints ace James Ward-Prowse was stretchered off.

The Southampton midfielder was left in agony on the floor after attempting to block Spurs ace Ryan Sessegnon’s clearance.

The 25-year-old had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher, the England international is one of the Saints’ most important players. The midfielder is one of the best set-piece takers in the entire league.

Take a look at the devastating blow to the talented midfielder below:

Heard James Ward-Prowse suffered a nasty injury tonight, so I searched it up on twitter and I come across some football fans celebrating his injury. Am I missing something? Anyway, it looked nasty and hopefully the lad can recover soon. #TOTSOU

Southampton striker Shane Long was shocked when he saw his teammate on the floor, screaming ‘f*ck me, you can see his ‘f**king bone’:

Not looking good for ward-prowse, Shane long shouting "fuck me, you can see his fucking bone"

Not looking good for ward-prowse, Shane long shouting "fuck me, you can see his fucking bone"

Get well soon JWP #totsou