Menu

Video: Lucas Moura scores lovely goal for Spurs vs Southampton in FA Cup tie

Southampton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

In the 77th minute of this evening’s FA Cup replay tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, Lucas Moura grabbed an important equaliser for Spurs.

The 27-year-old forward picked up the ball just inside Southampton’s half and played a lovely one-two with England international Dele Alli.

Moura glided past a Southampton defender before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy finish from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the Brazilian ace’s crucial strike below:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Lucas Moura