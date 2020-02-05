Video: Lucas Moura scores lovely goal for Spurs vs Southampton in FA Cup tie

In the 77th minute of this evening’s FA Cup replay tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, Lucas Moura grabbed an important equaliser for Spurs.

The 27-year-old forward picked up the ball just inside Southampton’s half and played a lovely one-two with England international Dele Alli.

Moura glided past a Southampton defender before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy finish from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the Brazilian ace’s crucial strike below:

Spurs hit back instantly ?? Lucas Moura provides the quality as Mourinho's men draw level in a cracking cup tie!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/gOysX1g02D — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 5, 2020