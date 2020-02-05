Video: ‘Sideshow Bob, he’s f**king s*it’ – Leeds fans mock Man United’s Mejbri with chant

A clip from this evening’s FA Youth Cap clash between rivals Manchester United and Leeds indicates that some of the Peacocks’ fans were mocking Red Devils ace Hannibal Mejbri.

Tonight’s clash is being held at Old Trafford.

Some Leeds supporters can be heard chanting ‘Sideshow Bob, he’s f**king s*it’, it seems as though these fans were mocking Mejbri for looking similar to the Simpsons character because of his massive afro.

Mejbri is only 17 years old, do you think that it’s uncalled for by some Leeds supporters to target the youngster with an X-rated chant?

Listen out for the chant in the clip below:

Pictures from MUTV.